Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $257.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

