Edge Capital Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,123 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

