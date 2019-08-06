Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 82,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

