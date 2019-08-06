Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 27,150 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

