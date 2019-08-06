Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 774,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,267,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

