Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,959 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,618,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,272 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

