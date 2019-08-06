Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,615. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,101.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.