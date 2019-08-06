Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. IBM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,760,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $274,956.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

