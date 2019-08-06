Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after buying an additional 298,168 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 245,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,374,000 after buying an additional 196,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,475,200. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. ValuEngine cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

