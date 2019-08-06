Edmp Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629,799 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $46,751,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 731,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

