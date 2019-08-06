Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Livecoin and Gate.io. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $36,610.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00235321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.01306269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00099387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

