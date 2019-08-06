Electra Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Electra has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $6.94 million and $16,429.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,441,882,777 coins and its circulating supply is 28,574,726,224 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

