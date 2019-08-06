Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $1.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $9.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 million to $19.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.21 million, with estimates ranging from $22.92 million to $57.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 3,920.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,709. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a current ratio of 17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.60.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

