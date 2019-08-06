Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 230,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

