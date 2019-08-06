Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.81.

NYSE EMR opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

