ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) vs. Spire (OTCMKTS:SR) Critical Comparison

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00 Spire 3 2 0 0 1.40

Spire has a consensus target price of $79.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Spire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Dividends

ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spire pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.46 $522.74 million N/A N/A Spire $1.97 billion 2.06 $214.20 million $3.72 21.49

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire.

Volatility & Risk

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Spire 9.74% 7.56% 2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

