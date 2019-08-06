Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.86

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.86 and last traded at C$27.49, with a volume of 436591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.25.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$289,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,543.66. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,875 shares in the company, valued at C$2,213,381.25. Insiders sold a total of 123,200 shares of company stock worth $2,994,104 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.