Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its FY19 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 414,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,445. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.