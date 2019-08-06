Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,677.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 36.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Energizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after acquiring an additional 333,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

