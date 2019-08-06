Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

NYSE ENR opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,677.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

