Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.53. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 77.00% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

