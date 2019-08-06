Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 351665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.90 million. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

