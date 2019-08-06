EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00036795 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, IDCM and BitMart. EOS has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $1.67 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,038,318 coins and its circulating supply is 926,338,312 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinBene, Coinsuper, BCEX, Exmo, CoinEx, LBank, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, CPDAX, Upbit, Bithumb, EXX, Coinrail, Cobinhood, BitMart, Bilaxy, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, BigONE, YoBit, Bibox, Tidebit, WazirX, Tidex, GOPAX, ABCC, DragonEX, QBTC, ChaoEX, Rfinex, Coinone, OKEx, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, C2CX, Kraken, RightBTC, Ovis, Liqui, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Zebpay, COSS, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Binance, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, BitFlip, IDCM, IDAX, Neraex, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, Koinex, CoinExchange, OEX, DOBI trade and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

