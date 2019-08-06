Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 170,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81.

About Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

