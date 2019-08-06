Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Sells $198,763.95 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.18 on Tuesday, hitting $519.86. 282,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

