Espers Trading 18% Higher This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00906615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00262180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

