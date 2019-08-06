EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Hits $253,452.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $253,452.00 and $10,348.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00236286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.01300907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

