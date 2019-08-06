Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0033

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01276859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00099328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

