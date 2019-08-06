Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. 2,862,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00. Etsy has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,788. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

