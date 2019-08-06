Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Set at $64.00 by Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given a $64.00 price objective by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 150,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,199. Etsy has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,788. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.