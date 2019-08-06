EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

