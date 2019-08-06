Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $13.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $1,984,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,719 shares of company stock worth $35,493,696. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 84,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

