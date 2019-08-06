Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $198.4-199.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.99 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.25-0.22 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $11.05 on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. 169,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,034. Everbridge has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other Everbridge news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $1,984,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,493,696. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

