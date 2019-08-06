Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD remained flat at $$63.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,606. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

