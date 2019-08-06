Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXPD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 30,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,310. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

