Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of STAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,851. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

