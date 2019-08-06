F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 4,037 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. 718,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,766. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.53 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

