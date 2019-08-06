Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $466,442.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Faceter has a total market cap of $466,442.00 and $3,865.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.84 or 0.04903312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041119 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

