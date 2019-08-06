Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Trading Down 0.8% Following Weak Earnings

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, 2,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

