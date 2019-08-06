Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Federated Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Federated Investors has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federated Investors to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

FII stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $70,187.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,302.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,622 shares of company stock worth $4,612,669. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

