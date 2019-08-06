Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) Shares Up 0.4%

Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.86 ($12.63) and last traded at €10.84 ($12.60), 4,245 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.80 ($12.56).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

Ferratum Oyj Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers mobile banking products, such as term deposits and other products.

