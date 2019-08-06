Fetch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.10 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.41 or 0.04874801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042399 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001087 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,458,709 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

