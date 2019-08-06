Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

