Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $76,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

