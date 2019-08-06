Financial Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.35% -3.18% -2.46% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and China Customer Relations Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 8 7 0 2.22 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and China Customer Relations Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.60 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -190.12 China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 1.29 $16.09 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats China Customer Relations Centers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

