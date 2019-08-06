Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) shares rose 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Finning International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70.

About Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.