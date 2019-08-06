First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

