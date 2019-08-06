First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

