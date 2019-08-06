First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,532 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

