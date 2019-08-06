First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,343 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

